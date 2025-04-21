A Homeowner's Guide To Asphalt Shingle Recycling

MENAFN - 3BL) During a reroof, old asphalt shingles are removed, and new and shingles are installed. But what happens to the old shingles? Traditionally, they end up in a landfill, but shingle recycling - if available in your area - is a solution for roofing contractors.

Recycled shingles can be used in the manufacturing of hot mix asphalt for use in paving roads since they share some of the same base materials. This win-win scenario helps keep asphalt shingles out of landfills and provides raw materials to replace and repair roads. Recycled asphalt shingles can be used in roads, driveways, parking lots and hiking/biking trails.

What Is Shingle Recycling?

Asphalt shingle recycling is the process of gathering torn-off asphalt shingles from roofing projects and collecting them for recycling. This recycling process ensures the shingles are reused or repurposed and don't end up in a landfill.

How Asphalt Shingle Recycling Works

Steps in the asphalt shingle recycling process include:

Torn-off shingles are driven to a recycling drop-off point designated by the center.Wood, and nails are removed from the shingle and separated from any gutters or jobsite waste.Shingles are loaded into specialized grinding equipment, which mechanically reduces them to about 3/8-inch, or smaller, in size.The ground-up shingles are used in hot mix asphalt.

Asphalt Shingle Recycling Benefits

Recycling asphalt shingles instead oftaking them to a landfill is a responsible practice in areas where it's available.

Recycling asphalt shingles:

Prevents resources from accumulating in landfills.Provides raw materials for necessary products like asphalt pavement.Can help conserve natural resources: The production of asphalt shingles requires oil, which is a finite resource. By recycling shingles, the demand for virgin oil used in asphalt paving is reduced.

Owens Corning's Commitment to Asphalt Shingle Recycling

When it comes to construction waste, shingles make up a sizable part. And each year in the United States alone, 13 million tons of shingles are torn off homes and roofs. And now, thanks to asphalt shingle recycling programs, this material doesn't have to end up in a landfill. Instead, it can be recycled and used in asphalt pavements.

Owens Corning Roofing has developed a workable roofing shingle recycling program. This circular approach includes all phases of the product life cycle, including:



Sourcing

Manufacturing

Performance End of life

Contractors in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network can pledge to recycle shingles, if a shingle recycling center is available in your region, after your project is complete as part of their commitment*. Look for a small, green recycling icon when browsing for contractors using our search tool.

Owens Corning aspires to diverting 2 million tons of shingles from landfills per year and has since launched a pilot shingle recycling facility in Indianapolis with our technology partner, Redivius. The pilot aims to be able to recycle torn-off shingles and reclaim the materials for use in new asphalt shingles.

How Can I Recycle My TORN-OFF Shingles?

To help keep roofing shingles out of landfills, hire a roofing contractor that will recycle your torn-off shingles. Find independent roofing contractors in Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network near you who have taken the shingle recycling pledge - just look for the green recycling icon next to their company name. They will take great care in ensuring your old shingles are recycled, reducing the need for virgin materials, and creating a closed-loop system where materials can be reused and repurposed*.

* Not every county or state has a shingle recycling stream available.

Frequently Asked Questions About Shingle Recycling

How can I find an asphalt shingle recycler near me?

Look for the familiar green recycling symbol when you browse independent businesses in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network. Then, when you call a roofing contractor, let them know you are interested in having your torn-off shingles recycled.

What do asphalt shingles get recycled into?

Ground-up asphalt shingles can be used in pavement for roads and highways and into road maintenance products.

How much does asphalt shingle recycling cost?

In most cases, there is an additional cost for recycling your torn-off shingles. The cost of asphalt shingle recycling varies by region and contractor, but in some cases, it could be free. Check with your roofing contractor for specifics.

Do roofing nails have to be removed for recycling?

No. During the recycling process, nails are pulled out of the shingles using a magnet, so your contractor doesn't have to remove them before gathering up the shingles.

What are shingles made of?

Asphalt shingles are typically made of a substrate, which is fiberglass, and then coated with a filled asphalt coating and covered with granules.

Are there any benefits to shingle recycling?

Shingle recycling aligns with the principles of a circular economy, which emphasizes the reuse and repurposing of materials instead taking them to a landfill. In addition to supporting a circular economy, shingle recycling offers various benefits, including diverting shingle waste from landfills and conserving natural resources. When shingles are recycled, it helps reduce the need for virgin materials like asphalt, mineral filler, and sand that are typically used to manufacture new shingles and pavement.

Find a Contractor in the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network

When you choose a roofing contractor from the Owens Corning Roofing Preferred or Platinum Contractor Network, you can take advantage of the many benefits they offer, including possible warranties and knowing your roofing project is being taken care of by an experienced team of experts. Search for a contractor today in your area with your zip code.

FIND A CONTRACTOR