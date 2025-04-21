Kazakhstan Pledges $500 To Afghan Railway Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Kazakhstan has pledged a $500 million investment to develop the Torghundi–Herat railway segment in Afghanistan, marking a major step in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin to discuss a wide range of economic cooperation initiatives, including a significant investment in Afghanistan's railway infrastructure.

According to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister's Office, the two sides explored opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, transit, agriculture, mining, transportation, and banking.

Key topics included facilitating visa issuance for Afghan businesspeople, resuming direct flights between Kabul and Astana, and boosting trade ties.

Mullah Baradar emphasized the historical and cultural bonds between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, noting their positive impact on expanding commercial relations and attracting investment.

He highlighted that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), trade relations between the two countries have steadily strengthened.

Baradar reaffirmed Afghanistan's commitment to enhancing economic and trade ties with Kazakhstan and other regional countries. In this context, a draft roadmap was recently signed between Kabul and Astana, aiming to increase bilateral trade volume to $3 billion.

He expressed optimism that implementing the roadmap would significantly improve cooperation in trade, agriculture, mining, transportation, transit, railways, and industry.

Baradar also welcomed Kazakhstan's interest in Afghanistan's mining sector and offered to sign agreements related to the quarantine and preservation of agricultural products, as well as livestock development.

In a bid to boost regional connectivity, Baradar announced that the IEA is in the process of establishing a company to facilitate imports and exports via rail. This initiative will be formally presented to the Kazakh side soon.

Afghanistan has also shared with Kazakhstan a draft agreement proposing a joint coordination center with Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan to streamline cooperation in industrial, commercial, and transportation sectors.

Baradar stressed the importance of easing visa procedures for Afghan traders, resuming direct flights between Kabul and Astana, and ensuring Afghanistan's active participation in the upcoming regional economic forum.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Zhumangarin affirmed Kazakhstan's support for a stable and independent Afghanistan.

He acknowledged progress made under the current Afghan administration and noted that bilateral economic and trade relations had expanded in light of these developments.

Zhumangarin expressed his country's readiness to invest $500 million to begin work on the Torghundi–Herat segment of the Torghundi–Herat–Spin Boldak railway project.

He also revealed plans to establish a logistics and transport company in Herat to manage project operations.

Additionally, Kazakhstan expressed interest in launching an internet cable initiative to improve access to affordable internet in Afghanistan. Kazakh investors, he said, are eager to invest in Afghanistan's mining, oil, and gas sectors. Technical teams have already arrived in Kabul to assess potential opportunities.

The Kazakh side reiterated its commitment to facilitating visa issuance for Afghan traders, resuming direct flights, strengthening banking ties, and expanding collaboration in the health and education sectors.

Deputy PM Baradar warmly welcomed Kazakhstan's pledges, particularly the $500 million investment in the railway project and the establishment of the logistics firm. He assured full support from the Islamic Emirate to ensure the success of these joint efforts.

kk/sa