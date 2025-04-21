Students Selected To Represent Ohio At The 2025 National Youth Science Camp

The Ohio Academy of Science

The Ohio Academy of Science announced today that Kyla Fallis and Rebecca Jacob have been selected to represent Ohio at the 2025 National Youth Science Camp.

- Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of ScienceDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Ohio Academy of Science announced today that Ms. Kyla Fallis and Ms. Rebecca Jacob have been selected to represent Ohio at the 2025 National Youth Science Camp(NYSC ). Acting as Governor Mike DeWine's designee, The Ohio Academy of Science coordinated the selection process. Graduating Seniors and Juniors from across Ohio applied for the opportunity to participate as an NYSC delegate. The selection process is highly competitive and focuses on academic achievement, scientific accomplishment, and leadership qualities.Kyla Fallis, Bath High School, Lima is an accomplished science researcher (Microbial Fuel Cells) having competed multiple years at State Science Day and the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair and received numerous awards. Ms. Fallis was selected as a 2025 International Science & Engineering Fair Finalist. Kyla was recognized as the Distinguished Young Woman of Allen County. Ms. Fallis is an OMEA recognized clarinetist, varsity athlete, and President of Student Council.Rebecca Jacob, Solon High School, Solon is an accomplished science researcher (Computer Science & Machine Learning) having competed multiple years at State Science Day and the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair. Ms. Jacob is the Captain of Solon's nationally recognized and award-winning Science Olympiad team. In addition to competing in numerous academic competitions and varsity soccer, Rebecca interned with the Greater Cleveland Partnership.Now in its 62nd year, the NYSC is a prestigious 3-week residential STEM camp hosted in West Virginia's eastern mountains near Davis. Students will have an opportunity to conduct research at the nearby Green Bank Observatory and explore the surrounding Monongahela National Forest through backpacking, mountain biking, caving, rock-climbing, and kayaking. Students will also participate in plenary lectures with world renown experts in their field and visit with policy makers and legislators in Washington D.C. Housing, meals, transportation, and supplies are provided to participants at no cost.The NYSC is a highly selective process with only 2 students selected from each state and the District of Columbia.

