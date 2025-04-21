ASIAN BEAUTY MARKET LEADER NUTRIWORKS HARNESSES PROVEN POWER OF SELF-CARE 'SUPER OILS' WITH REFLEXOLOGY FOOT PATCHES

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Asian beauty market leader NutriWorks, creators of the Rest, Flow, and Glow reflexology-simulating foot patches, says it has revolutionized affordable, natural self-care by harnessing the power of an exclusive essential oil combination.

Derived from thousands of years of knowledge and Traditional Chinese Medicine, NutriWorks' BeautyRest patches strategically combine six essential oils to trigger holistic stimulation of nerves in the feet, promoting improved relaxation without chemical supplements.

“We've taken familiar oils like lavender, sage, and basil and artfully blended them with increasingly popular 'super oils' like ylang ylang, bergamot, and bitter orange,” said Amy Wong, NurtiWorks Co-Founder.“The final combination is designed to help clear the mind, restore balance, elevate mood, and soothe the body.”

BeautyRest's exclusive powerhouse formulation does not penetrate the skin. As lavender helps soothe and relax, sage brings balance and calm while basil helps clear and strengthen the mind. Ylang ylang is increasingly growing in recognition in the U.S. as a 'Super Oil' that can comfort the senses and promote relaxation. Bergamot uplifts and bitter orange is hailed for enlivening emotions and elevating mood.

“When the patches are applied to the reflexology zones of the feet, the scents and gentle stimulation come together to target and help support sleep, subsequently helping to improve energy levels in the morning.”

According to data collected by Statista , seven out of ten U.S. consumers use essential oils and aromatherapy products in their personal self-care. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic has highlighted the benefits of certain scents, including lavender, bergamot, and orange.

Wong added,“Our success on Amazon, Walmart and OneLavi further demonstrates that American consumers are seeking accessible, convenient, and affordable solutions to daily sleep challenges. We mindfully developed BeautyRest to safely, naturally and effectively provide support.”

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches,“Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy 'nutrition that works', NutriWorks' supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with NutriWorks. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

