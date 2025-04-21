Classdojo Earns Common Sense Privacy Seal For Excellence In Student Data Protection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a world where privacy concerns are at an all-time high, parents and educators need trusted platforms that prioritize data protection. Common Sense Privacy ( ) developed its privacy seal to help consumers easily identify companies that uphold the highest privacy standards. This designation signifies that ClassDojo has exceeded regulatory requirements by adopting industry-leading best practices for data protection.

To receive the Common Sense Privacy Seal, ClassDojo underwent a meticulous evaluation, including a 200+ question privacy rubric assessment, direct consultation with privacy analysts, and ongoing quarterly monitoring to ensure continued compliance with evolving best practices. This rigorous process underscores ClassDojo's ongoing investment in privacy and security.

ClassDojo has long been committed to creating a safe, trusted digital learning environment for classrooms worldwide. By earning the Common Sense Privacy Seal, ClassDojo reaffirms its dedication to responsible data practices, including prohibiting invasive tracking, targeted advertising, and third-party marketing. ClassDojo is also fully compliant with COPPA and has been granted the iKeepSafe COPPA Safe Harbor Seal and FERPA Certification. ClassDojo was also an early signatory of the Student Privacy Pledge, agreeing to a set of principles intended to safeguard student privacy.

"Companies like ClassDojo set the standard for how EdTech should handle student data," said Daphne Li, CEO of Common Sense Privacy. "By exceeding compliance and embracing best-in-class privacy measures, ClassDojo demonstrates that protecting student information is a top priority."

With increasing scrutiny around data security, the Common Sense Privacy Seal is a mark of excellence, awarded to less than 10% of evaluated companies. ClassDojo's recognition highlights its proactive approach to data privacy, ensuring that sensitive student information is protected against misuse. The seal confirms that ClassDojo prohibits six key invasive practices: data sales, third-party marketing, targeted advertising, third-party tracking, cross-app tracking, and commercial profiling.

"ClassDojo has one simple guiding principle: to always act in the long-term best interest of kids. That's why, for us, privacy isn't a feature-it's foundational to our mission and our work," said Co-Founder and CEO of ClassDojo Sam Chaudhary. "For over a decade, we've worked with the world's leading privacy experts to build our industry-leading privacy policies. Earning the Common Sense Privacy Seal is powerful validation of that commitment. We're honored that tens of millions of teachers, kids and families trust ClassDojo to help build close-knit classroom communities. Their trust means everything to us. We'll always work as hard as we can to earn and keep it."

For more information about ClassDojo's privacy policies and practices, visit .

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo's mission is to give every child on earth an education they love. Its flagship app is the #1 communication platform globally for teachers, families, and kids to stay connected and to share photos, videos, messages, and classroom activities. Today, over 45 million children across 180 countries use ClassDojo to build positive learning experiences, all with student safety and privacy at the heart of it. The company has been recognized by Forbes , Inc. and Fast Company for innovation and is a top 100 Y Combinator company . To learn more, visit classdojo , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SOURCE ClassDojo