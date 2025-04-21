403
Turkey Joins Elite Group of Countries Producing Own Satellites
(MENAFN) On Monday, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey has become one of only 11 nations capable of manufacturing its own communications satellites.
During the TURKSAT 6A commissioning ceremony, Erdogan highlighted that with the deployment of TURKSAT 6A, the global population coverage provided by Turkish satellites will rise from 3.5 billion to 5 billion people.
He further emphasized that this achievement presents Turkey with a valuable opportunity to create its own national satellite brand and space company, leveraging the progress made in the sector.
