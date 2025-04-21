World First: Viral Phenomenon Akira Nakai To Build Porsche LIVE At The New York Auto Show

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, legendary Porsche tuner and viral social media sensation Akira Nakai will perform one of his iconic RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) wide-body builds LIVE at an auto show-and it's happening exclusively at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. In addition to the live build, the exhibit will include two of Nakai's custom builds.

Flying in from Japan for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, Nakai will personally transform a 2006 Porsche Carrera S into one of his signature masterpieces over two incredible days: April 23rd and 24th, inside the high-octane after-market and customization exhibit by R2XPO at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan.

With millions of views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Akira Nakai is a cult hero in the car world. Fans across the globe obsess over his unique blend of Japanese craftsmanship, street-racing soul, and dramatic style-hallmarks of his unmistakable RWB builds. Each car is customized by Nakai himself, using only his own tools, and built completely by hand.

"Enthusiasts wait years-and travel thousands of miles-for the privilege of a Nakai build. Now, Auto Show visitors can see it happen live, in real time, right before their eyes. It's a piece of automotive history in the making. Nakai's first-ever live build at an auto show will bring raw energy, precision craftsmanship, and high drama to the Show floor." Said Mark Schienberg, president of the New York International Automobile Show.

About RWB – RAUH-Welt Begriff

Founded in Tokyo, RAUH-Welt Begriff (German for "Rough World Concept") combines Japanese tuning culture with classic Porsche design. Known for ultra-wide fender flares, deep lips, and aggressive stance, RWB cars are rolling works of art-rebellious, beautiful, and completely unique.

About The New York Auto Show

Since 1900, New York has been the staging location of North America's oldest and largest-attended auto show. For 125 years, the New York International Auto Show continues to be the best place to experience and learn about new products the auto industry offers. Each year, the show provides the largest display of cars and trucks in one location to millions of car buyers in a unique experience. No other venue offers this kind of comprehensive and engaging forum, where new technology and designs can be viewed, explored, and enjoyed.

