First Liberty Institute (PRNewsfoto/First Liberty Institute)

Patriot Mobile Teams with First Liberty Institute and The Louisiana Family Forum to Support Ten Commandments Project

State legislature mandated posting of Ten Commandments in schools.

Baton Rouge, La, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Liberty Institute and The Louisiana Family Forum ("LFF") announced today that a donation from Patriot Mobile will provide Ten Commandments displays to 3,000 classrooms in Louisiana as part of a project to provide, at no cost to the Louisiana taxpayer, displays in schools throughout Louisiana.

Jenny Story, Chief Operating Officer for Patriot Mobile said, "Our Founding Fathers relied on the Ten Commandments as foundational guiding principles for organizing our Constitutional Republic. We believe this project reminds students that Americans' rights come from God, not the government. It is our priority to support and defend our God-given rights and freedoms. This has been our mission from the very beginning of our company."

Gene Mills, the president of The Louisiana Family Forum said, "The contribution from Patriot Mobile will go a long way in helping us achieve one of our primary objectives: to introduce the next generation of leaders to the origin of western civilization, authentic world history and the foundation America's founders trusted to define high moral character. Our history unmistakably teaches us that the Ten Commandments were widely displayed in schools for the first century of our nation."

"We are excited that Patriot Mobile supports the efforts to post the Ten Commandments in schools around the state of Louisiana," said Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "Displaying the Ten Commandments is a longstanding national tradition in buildings throughout the nation's capital as a symbol of law and moral conduct with both religious and secular significance."

Last year, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a bill into law (H.B. 71) that requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments. At his annual address to the state legislature this week of the law he said, "We got the cell phones out, and the Ten Commandments in." Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill provided a supportive guidance document, including a commitment to represent schools and statewide officials if they are sued for compliance. The Louisiana Family Forum has a project to raise funding to provide Ten Commandments displays to schools all around the state. LFF has already resourced 30 parishes. A donation of $150 covers the cost of providing displays for an entire school. Those interested in assisting the LFF effort can go here .

Restoring Faith in America is an initiative launched by First Liberty Institute to empower people of faith as they express their beliefs publicly without fear of government obstruction. After decades of hard-fought courtroom battles, many legal precedents have been overturned that once silenced religious expression.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

About The Louisiana Family Forum

The Louisiana Family Forum is committed to advancing life, liberty, and limited government in the great state of Louisiana! LFF is one of 31 other state-based Family Policy Councils (FPC's) around the country. Many of these organizations are the leading pro-life and pro-family organizations in their respective states. LFF is a 501c3 non-profit corporation under the IRS tax code. LFF engages in research and education on a wide range of public policy issues to strengthen the well-being, health, and safety of Louisiana families – its individual members and the collective unit. We have an independent board of directors and are responsible for raising our own financial support.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always. For information go to patriotmobile or call (972)-PATRIOT.

SOURCE First Liberty Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED