Kremlin Expresses Satisfaction with U.S. Stance on NATO, Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Kremlin expressed that it is “satisfied” with the current position of the U.S. government, which dismisses the idea of Ukraine joining NATO.
This declaration aligns with Moscow's own stance, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who spoke to journalists in the Russian capital.
Peskov noted that “we have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is out of the question,” a sentiment the Kremlin views as favorable.
Peskov emphasized that Ukraine should not have any prospects of becoming part of the military alliance, stating that such a development would pose a danger to Russia’s core interests. He remarked that this issue is “one of the root causes of the conflict (in Ukraine),” highlighting it as a central factor in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Commenting on recent remarks by United States Leader Donald Trump, who voiced hope for a potential agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, Peskov reiterated that Russia is still open to negotiations to end the hostilities. However, he refrained from specifying any schedule for achieving a peaceful resolution.
Trump had expressed optimism on Sunday that an accord might be reached during the week to conclude the conflict.
His statement came just after a 30-hour Easter ceasefire, which started at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday, ended without being prolonged.
Despite the temporary truce, both sides—Russia and Ukraine—accused each other of breaching the ceasefire during its brief duration.
