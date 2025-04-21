Montway Auto Transport Launches Ultimate Car Shipping Giveaway Ahead Of Moving Season

CHICAGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With May's National Moving Month just days away, Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's largest auto logistics brokerages, is helping customers gear up for the season with a limited-time car shipping giveaway. Starting Monday, April 21 through Wednesday, April 30, Montway will offer customers a chance to win a free vehicle shipment valued up to $1,500.

Daily winners will be selected at random and receive a vehicle shipping credit that can be applied to an existing quote, ideal for customers preparing to move, ship a newly purchased vehicle out of state, or head off to college.

"Many people are making big life transitions this time of year, and transporting a vehicle shouldn't add to that stress," said Mark Scholl, EVP of Operations and Retail Sales at Montway Auto Transport. "Whether customers are relocating across the country or simply looking for a hassle-free way to move a vehicle, we want to help make it easier. This giveaway is our way of saying thank you for choosing Montway."

The $1,500 car shipping giveaway is open to all U.S. residents aged 18 or older. Individuals may participate by obtaining a free car shipping quote on Montway .

Montway's door-to-door auto transport services are a popular option for families relocating, snowbirds returning north, and individuals buying or selling vehicles across state lines. With a nationwide network of trusted carriers, Montway delivers safe, reliable, and convenient service tailored to every move.

Montway's reputation for excellence is backed by more than 100,000 customer reviews and a 4.7 average rating. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and boasts a Net Promoter Score of 78, nearly double the industry average, demonstrating its commitment to five-star service with every shipment.

To learn more about Montway Auto Transport and its Moving Season Car Shipping Giveaway, please visit .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

713-409-1835

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED