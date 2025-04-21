Hesai Unveils Infinity Eye Lidar Solution For L2, L3 And L4 Autonomous Driving Systems

Infinity Eye A: Ultra-High Definition, Zero Blind Spot Perception for L4 Autonomous Driving

Infinity Eye A is designed for L4 autonomous driving systems and combines four ultra-high-definition AT1440 lidar with four solid-state FTX lidar, offering full 360° coverage with zero blind spots. This configuration provides both long-range and short-range detection, ensuring comprehensive awareness for autonomous applications like Robotaxis and Robotrucks.

The AT1440 is the world's highest-channel-count automotive-grade ultra-high-definition lidar[1]. Powered by Hesai's fourth-generation proprietary chip, it features 1,440 channels and a ranging capability of 300 meters @ 10% reflectivity. AT1440 ultilizes cutting-edge high-efficiency photodetection and parallel processing technology, increasing lidar channel count by 10 times compared to similar products on the market. With a point rate exceeding 34 million points per second, the AT1440 delivers over 45 times[2] the point cloud density of mainstream automotive lidars. This enables highly precise perception of small objects on complex urban roads, as well as subtle surface changes like bumps and dips.

The AT1440 will enter mass production in the second half of 2025, debuting on Kargobot's first-ever future transport robot, and will also be deployed in Kargobot's mass-produced L4 autonomous truck platooning solution, supporting the large-scale commercialization.

The FTX is the world's widest field-of-view fully solid-state lidar, featuring an ultra-wide 180° × 140° field of view[3]. It delivers over twice the resolution of the previous generation while reducing the exposed window area by 40%. FTX effectively covers blind spots around the vehicle and accurately detects low-profile obstacles such as curbs, pets, and other small objects-enabling precise automated parking. Additionally, it can monitor fast-approaching vehicles from the rear and sides in real time, providing critical support for safe lane change decisions.

Infinity Eye B: Extended Range and Comprehensive Perception for L3 Autonomous Driving

Infinity Eye B is tailored for L3 conditional autonomous driving systems, featuring a forward-facing, long-range ETX lidar in combination with two FTX lidar for blind-spot detection. This multi-lidar configuration balances extended ranging capability with wide-angle field-of-view perception, essential for L3 driving tasks, where the vehicle must take over in certain situations while allowing for human intervention.

The ETX is an automotive lidar with the world's longest ranging capability, designed for L3. It can be mounted behind the cabin's windshield and, with a compact 32 mm sensor window, achieves an impressive 400-meter range at 10% reflectivity. Powered by Hesai's proprietary Photon Vector Technology, ETX extends ranging capabilities by 30% all while maintaining Class 1 eye safety compliance and reducing size and power consumption. With an angular resolution of 0.05° (H) × 0.05° (V), the ETX offers eight times the resolution of the AT128 lidar. It has already secured multi-year nominations from a leading European OEM, with mass production set to begin by the end of 2026.

Infinity Eye C: Compact and Powerful Lidar for L2 ADAS

Infinity Eye C is optimized for L2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring the compact yet powerful ATX lidar. With a 200-meter ranging capability at 10% reflectivity, up to 256 channels, and an angular resolution of 0.1° × 0.1°, enabling accurate detection of distant obstacles. Equipped with Hesai's proprietary Intelligent Point Cloud Engine (IPE), the ATX can filter out over 99.9% of environmental noise, ensuring stable, all-weather perception. Its ultra-compact design and ultra-low power consumption allow for flexible integration into the vehicle body or behind the windshield, offering automakers greater flexibility in installation.

ATX has already been selected by 11 major OEMs, including BYD, Chery, Great Wall Motors, and Changan. Since entering mass production in the first quarter of 2025, over 50,000 units have been delivered as of mid-April, with the ground-breaking sensor already becoming a standard feature as safety component on several mass-production models that launched this year.

Next-Generation Technology Platform Redefine Lidar Performance

Hesai's fourth-generation proprietary technology platform represents a major enhancement in lidar performance, size, and manufacturability. By integrating advanced capabilities such as advanced photonic sensing and signal processing into a high-efficiency module, the new platform can deliver greater point cloud density with lower power consumption requirements, transforming the way lidar sensors are produced and delivered at scale.

The platform's proprietary Intelligent Point Cloud Engine (IPE) decodes laser return waveforms with nanosecond-level precision, processing 24.6 billion samples per second. In adverse conditions such as rain, fog, dust, or exhaust, the IPE intelligently filters out over 99.9% of environmental noise, enabling all-weather perception with enhanced accuracy - providing reliable perception for autonomous driving systems.

A Scalable Portfolio for Automotive, Robotics, and Industrial Markets

Hesai's platform-based approach supports a diverse product range across automotive, robotics, and industrial applications. The AT Series (ultra-high resolution), FT Series (fully solid-state), ET Series (ultra-long-range), and JT Series (mini 3D) all leverage the same core technology platform, ensuring efficient scalability.

With over 85% component commonality across product lines, and fully automated production lines capable of producing 2 million units annually, Hesai is well-positioned to meet surging demand across the ADAS and robotics markets. The Company projects deliveries of between 1.2 and 1.5 million lidar in 2025.

In Robotics, Hesai's expansive sensor portfolio including Pandar, QT, OT, XT, and JT series lidar have been widely adopted for autonomous delivery, cleaning, lawn care, and logistics robots. The Company collaborates with over 1,700 robotics partners globally, including Dreame, Zelos, VitaDynamics, and Unitree Robotics, accelerating innovation in the billion-dollar robotics market.