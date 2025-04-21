Introducing The Alpha Liquid Podcast: Bold Conversations On AI, Crypto, And The Future Of Global Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by Matthew Mousa, the Alpha Liquid Podcast explores the future of finance through deep dives with industry leadersis a test

Miami, FL, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the Alpha Liquid Podcast - where the future of finance takes shape. Join us as we dive deep into the cutting edge of AI, Blockchain, Crypto, and the evolving financial frontier. Each episode features unfiltered conversations with industry leaders, innovators, and disruptors shaping what's next. From tokenized assets to decentralized intelligence, we explore the trends, technologies, and ideas redefining how the world moves money, manages risk, and builds wealth.







Episode 1: Bitcoin Supercycle, AI Sector Update & the Future of Crypto Trading | Michael Terpin & Enzo Villani

Host Matthew Mousa speaks with Michael Terpin , known as the "godfather of crypto" and author of Bitcoin Supercycle, alongside Enzo Villani , CEO and founder of Alpha Transform Holdings and Alpha Liquid Terminal. They explore AI's rapid advancements, which Terpin equates to a century's worth of innovation, and discuss their journeys into crypto-Terpin's early internet ventures leading to his 2013 Bitcoin "aha" moment and Villani's fintech background shaping his blockchain vision. Terpin outlines his "Four Seasons of Bitcoin " framework, explaining market cycles and investment opportunities, while Villani highlights the evolving altcoin landscape and tokenized assets. They also examine AI's impact on trading strategies and the importance of security in crypto markets, offering valuable insights into the intersection of technology, finance, and digital assets.



Sponsored by the Alpha Liquid Terminal -your one-stop market organizer for the AI-driven economy. Research, trade, and secure your assets in one unified dashboard. Built by a team of market pros from Nasdaq, NYSE, CME, and OKX, it's the perfect sandbox to deploy AI agents and streamline your entire trading workflow. Visit altx.finance to learn more and join the waitlist for a chance to win ALTx tokens in our upcoming airdrop.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

