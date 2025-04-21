South Africa Dairy Products Manufacturing Report 2025, With Profiles Of 30 Key Players Including RFG Foods, Libstar, Ladismith Cheese, Fair Cape, Woodlands, Douglasdale, Dewfresh And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the dynamic South African dairy industry with this comprehensive report, covering key aspects like raw milk production, major brands, and industry challenges. Gain insights into economic, environmental, and technological influences shaping the market. Discover profiles of top players, including Unilever and Danone, and the impact of global policy changes and non-dairy trends. Opportunities in artisanal cheeses and vegan substitutes highlight future growth potential, despite challenges like climate issues and market competition.

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Dairy Products in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture of dairy products in South Africa includes information on the size of the industry, including raw milk production, processors and distributors. There is information on major brands, suppliers, dairy sales revenues, retail prices, notable players and corporate actions. The report also examines influencing factors such as the economy, environmental factors and issues, and technology and innovation.

There are profiles of 30 companies including multinationals such as Unilever, Danone, Nestle and Lactalis, major local companies such as RFG Foods and Libstar, and other players such as Ladismith Cheese, Fair Cape, Woodlands, Douglasdale and Dewfresh.

The dairy industry is an important contributor to South Africa's economy, employment and food security. Significant consolidation in recent years has made it increasingly difficult for smaller players to compete. The number of producers halved since 2014, but milk production has risen significantly.

Raw milk sales in 2024 surpassed 2019 volumes, and dairy manufacturing revenue increased marginally. The industry has been relatively resilient, but challenges include global policy shifts and the disruption of trade, which will affect imported inputs. Demand for traditional dairy products is gradually being eroded by the shift to non-dairy alternatives.

Key Market Trends



Advances in dairy farming technologies continue to improve milk yield and quality.

Consolidation at production and processing levels has been a notable trend over the past two decades and appears set to continue.

Demand for products with an extended shelf-life remains strong.

Growing demand for healthy products that are ethically and sustainably produced. Plant-based products continue to make inroads, driven by growing demand for vegan and lactose-free products.

Lower-priced retail house brands are becoming increasingly competitive.

Strong focus on sustainability and ecofriendly production and packaging. There is a growing demand for healthier dairy products with reduced fat, sugar and additives.

Market Opportunities



Artisanal cheesemaking, including cream cheese and cottage cheese.

Artisanal ice cream.

Dairy beverages containing probiotics, such as smoothies.

Production and supply of vegan-friendly and lactose-free dairy substitutes.

Products made from milk from goats, sheep and water buffalo. Protein drinks and fermented milk products such as kefir and maas.

Market Challenges



Disease outbreaks.

Animal welfare concerns.

Climate-related challenges.

Milk prices are volatile and fluctuate based on demand.

Shrinking margins due to price competition from private labels and imports.

The industry's impact on the environment. Water supply shortages and power outages continue to disrupt operations.

Market Outlook



Milk production profitability is expected to stabilise in the medium term.

Higher domestic consumption is likely to be driven by population growth and an increase in consumer spending power.

Plant-based dairy alternatives continue to make inroads.

Despite the industry's positive growth outlook, the operating environment remains extremely challenging. Downside risks include adverse weather conditions, disease outbreaks, economic instability, concerns relating to land reform, the volatile geopolitical environment, global trade wars, fluctuations in global commodity prices and exchange rate volatility.

Companies Profiled:



Clover S A (Pty) Ltd

Dairy Group SA (Pty) Ltd

Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Darling Romery (Pty) Ltd

Denmar Estates (Pty) Ltd

Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd

Douglasdale Dairy (Pty) Ltd

DWR Hertzog

Fair Cape Dairies (Pty) Ltd

Fairfield Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Farmgate Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Froneri South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gattis Ice Cream (Pty) Ltd

La Montanara Melkery (Pty) Ltd

Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ladismith Cheese Company (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Mooivallei Suiwel (Pty) Ltd

Mountainview Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Nestlé (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Orange Grove Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Polar Ice Cream Company (Pty) Ltd

RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd

Sundale Free Range Dairy (Pty) Ltd

Trademodel Seven (Pty) Ltd

Transem (Pty) Ltd

Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd Unique Dairy Products (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Cyclicality

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Unforeseen Events

6.7. Government Support

6.8. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

