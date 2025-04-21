403
NATO plans on ditching ‘woke language’
(MENAFN) NATO is softening its language on climate change, gender, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in order to avoid potential pushback from the Trump administration, according to Politico, which cited sources familiar with the matter. The alliance has reworded phrases related to climate and gender diversity in newly drafted legislation to ensure it aligns with a more acceptable tone for Washington. This adjustment comes after the Trump administration took action to dismantle DEI programs, cut funding for universities supporting such initiatives, and purge the Pentagon of related policies.
One NATO official explained that the organization is cautious not to provoke the US, given the Trump administration’s stance on these issues. For instance, terms like “green technologies” have been changed to “innovative technologies,” and “climate” is now referred to as an “operational environment.” Additionally, NATO is avoiding references to “gender” or “women, peace, and security” to gain approval from all 32 member nations, including the US.
NATO officials emphasized that the language changes aim to frame these issues in military terms, rather than as part of a “woke agenda.” This approach is designed to resonate more with defense-focused rhetoric while staying aligned with NATO's military goals.
Trump’s opposition to what he called “woke policies,” including gender reassignment for minors, was central to his presidency. He has also repeatedly criticized NATO countries for not contributing enough to defense spending, pushing for an increase from 2% of GDP to 5%. In addition to these policy shifts, the Trump administration has proposed a significant budget cut to the State Department, which would severely impact funding for NATO and other international organizations.
