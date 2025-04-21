Korean Air Opens New Route To Kobe

Dhaka: Korean Air celebrated the launch of its new Seoul Incheon–Kobe route with commemorative events held at both Seoul Incheon International Airport and Kobe Airport on April 18. This marks the first time a Korean flag carrier has operated flights on this route.

The airline now operates a twice-daily round-trip service between Seoul Incheon and Kobe.

The morning service (KE731) departs from Seoul Incheon at 8:25 am, arriving at Kobe at 10:00 am. The return flight (KE732) departs from Kobe at 11:00 am, arriving back at Seoul Incheon at 1:00 pm.

The afternoon service (KE733) departs from Seoul Incheon at 3:50 pm, arriving at Kobe at 5:30 pm. The return flight leaves Kobe at 6:30 pm, arriving at Seoul Incheon at 8:40 pm.

The route is operated by Korean Air's Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering 182 seats across two cabins: 8 in Prestige Class and 174 in Economy Class. The flight time is approximately two hours.

With travel demand to Japan on the rise, Korean Air continues to expand its network to improve connectivity and enhance passenger convenience. The new Kobe service strengthens the airline's presence in the Kansai region and offers travelers increased flexibility and accessibility when visiting Japan.

