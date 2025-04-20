Khamsini Weather System To Bring Warmer Conditions Starting Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Warm and dry weather is expected across most parts of Jordan on Sunday, with hot conditions prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Skies will be partly cloudy over eastern regions, with medium- and high-altitude clouds. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times during the afternoon, raising dust in parts of the eastern desert.On Monday, temperatures are forecast to dip slightly, resulting in moderate spring conditions in most areas. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively hot weather. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, with occasional gusts. Cloud cover is expected to persist in the east at medium and high altitudes.Weather patterns are expected to shift significantly on Tuesday, as the Kingdom comes under the influence of a Khamsini low-pressure system. The weather department said this will bring a noticeable rise in temperatures, with relatively hot conditions forecast in most regions and hotter weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will turn southwesterly and become moderate to active at times, stirring dust in exposed areas.By Wednesday, the impact of the Khamsini system is expected to intensify. Relatively hot and dusty weather is anticipated in many parts of the country, while desert areas, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are likely to experience full-fledged heat conditions. Medium- and high-altitude clouds will be visible, and winds will be southwesterly and active, contributing to dusty conditions.Sunday's temperatures are expected to range between 30 C and 12 C in East Amman, and between 28 C and 10 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 26 C to 11 C, while the Sharah Highlands will see highs of 27 C and lows of 9 C.The Badia regions are forecast to record temperatures between 31 C and 10 C, and the plains between 30 C and 12 C. In the Jordan Valley, highs of 36 C are expected in the north and 38 C in the south, with lows of 13 C and 17 C respectively.The Dead Sea will see temperatures ranging from 37 C to 16 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba is expected to record highs of 37 C and lows of 18 C.