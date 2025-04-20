Two Andhra Youths Die Of Lightning While Playing Cricket

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Two youths died while playing cricket as lightning struck them in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Sunday.

Another youth sustained critical injuries in the incident that occurred in Pedda Obineni Palle in Bestawaripeta mandal.

The deceased were identified as Akash (18) and Sunny (17). The injured youth was admitted to a nearby hospital. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident.

In another tragic incident near Hyderabad, a youth died of cardiac arrest while playing cricket. The incident occurred under the limits of Keesara Police Station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

M. Praneeth (32) collapsed while playing cricket with friends in a local ground in Rampalli Daira. Friends rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to doctors, the youth was suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest.

Praneeth, a private employee who hailed from Old Bowenpalli in Hyderabad, was playing cricket with friends in the Thyagi Sports Venue grounds. He complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Police registered a case and were investigating.

This is the second such incident to be reported in Hyderabad this month. A student of an engineering college had died while playing cricket at CMR College early this month.

The student, hailing from Khammam district and studying final year B. Tech, collapsed on the ground. His friends rushed him to a hospital, but he had already succumbed.

A series of incidents of young men dying of cardiac arrest has raised concern among people in recent times. Some individuals were seen dying of cardiac arrest while participating in sporting events or working out at gyms.

Last year, a techie had died in similar circumstances at Maheshwaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Kasireddy Sanjay Bhargav (24), who hailed from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, collapsed while playing the game with his friends at KCR Cricket Stadium at Gattupally.