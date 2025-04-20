Women Are Steadier Leaders In Times Of Crisis, But They Are Still Being Overlooked

As Canadians prepare to vote in a federal election during a period of global instability marked by trade disruptions, economic uncertainty, and armed conflict, the country's political leadership remains notably traditional in one key respect: gender.

All of Canada's major political parties are currently led by men, and Canada has never elected a woman as prime minister. Kim Campbell briefly held the office in 1993 after Brian Mulroney's resignation as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. Her short tenure ended with a historic electoral defeat for the Conservatives.

With global tensions rising and Canada facing unprecedented uncertainties, it may seem easy to overlook the lack of women on election ballots. But strong, inclusive leadership is a practical necessity in these uncertain times.

Canadians head to the polls on April 28. A eligible voter holds a voter information card after it arrived in the mail in Carleton Place, Ont., on April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A growing body of research and real-world examples are challenging longstanding assumptions about what makes an effective leader. In times of crisis, traditional leadership styles marked by dominance and rigidity - usually associated with men - often fall short .

Instead, leadership styles marked by empathy, flexibility, and open communication - usually associated with women - are proving to be both effective and essential. This kind of leadership helps steady teams when emotions run high and the path forward is unclear - exactly the kind of qualities Canada may need in the near future.

Leadership during COVID-19

One persistent gender stereotype is the belief that women are“too emotional” to be effective leaders . This misconception continues to undermine women's chances of being considered for leadership roles in the first place.

However, our research findings challenge this assumption and suggest it's actually men who are more likely to let emotions drive their behaviour during periods of uncertainty.

Our recently published research examined how gender influenced the behaviour of leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. We analyzed survey responses from a sample of 137 supervisor-subordinate pairs working in the Netherlands during 2020.

We focused on two dominant emotions during the pandemic - anxiety and hope - as they are both common responses to uncertainty . Anxiety reflects a sense of lost control, while hope suggests some belief in regaining it. These emotions, we predicted, would would shape leaders' actions.

Women less likely to be driven by emotion

Our study found that men leaders who experienced higher levels of hope were more likely to engage in family friendly supervision , which refers to leaders providing support for employees' non-work demands. This was especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, when men leaders experienced higher levels of anxiety, they were more likely to act out via abusive supervision . This included snapping at employees, making unreasonable demands, or behaving in a punitive way.

In contrast, the behaviour of women leaders was not influenced by feelings of anxiety or hope. Regardless of how they felt, women were more likely to show consistent, family-supportive behaviours that helped staff manage work-life challenges. They also refrained from lashing out abusively when anxious.

These findings aligned with our expectations. We anticipated women would be less likely to act on their emotions than men, as women are often conditioned to put the needs of others above their own, especially in times of stress .

As a result, we expected - and observed - that women leaders would be less affected by their emotions and more likely to consider others.

The danger of the glass cliff

Our research highlights the importance of humanising leadership rooted in communal values. One particularly effective approach that does this is transformational leadership , which focuses on inspiring, supporting, and empowering others.

Studies show that women are more likely to adopt this leadership style. Yet research also reveals a troubling gap: when women lead this way, they are less likely to be recognized or rewarded for it, compared to men . In many cases, women might behave the same as their men counterparts, yet they are judged differently - not based on what they do, but who they are.

Prime Minister Kim Campbell addresses a group of supporters at a campaign rally in Saskatoon in 1993. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson

Women are also more likely to be appointed to leadership roles in times of crisis or decline. This phenomenon, known as the“glass cliff,” places women in precarious positions with limited chances of success.

Consider the case of Campbell, who became party leader just months before an election her party was widely expected to lose. It could be argued she faced a glass cliff . Rather than a fair shot at leadership, she was handed a near-certain defeat.

These patterns reflect how deeply embedded gender bias is, and how it continues to influence who gets to lead and under what conditions.

The case for caring leadership

In the face of ongoing U.S. tariffs , threats on Canada's sovereignty , and other global issues , Canada needs effective leadership more than ever. But in times of crisis, reacting impulsively to strong emotions can be costly.

The leadership style that appears most effective during turbulent times is based on communal values of care, rather than impulsively reacting to one's emotions. As our research shows, this approach is more closely aligned with how women often lead, despite persistent stereotypes suggesting that women are overly emotional.

Yet, women remain underrepresented in leadership positions , especially in politics. Despite this gap, public conversation on the issue remain noticeably silent.

Although we can't rewrite the past, we can reflect on what might be missing from leadership today. When we consistently overlook those who lead with compassion, we risk losing out on exactly the kind of leadership that could help our country navigate the turbulent waters ahead.