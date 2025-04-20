Russians Stage Attacks In Donetsk To Accuse Ukraine Of Violating Easter Truce CCD
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
“In reality, the Russians themselves are not observing their so-called truce, continuing assaults and shelling. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, within the first six hours after Russia's announcement of the "Easter ceasefire," there were 387 shelling incidents, 19 assault operations by Russian forces, 290 drone deployments” the CCD states.
Additionally, 59 shelling attacks and five assaults by Russian troops have occurred in various sectors of the frontline so far.
“The aim of such disinformation is to blame Ukraine for supposedly not seeking peace and to portray Putin as a peacemaker,” emphasized the Center.Read also: Border guards report ceasefire violations by Russians in three regions – Demchenko
As previously reported, on April 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire. However, fighting has clearly continued.
