'Ground Zero' Director Tejas Prabha Vijay On Kashmir Screening: 'It Felt Like A Full Circle'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Tejas Prabha Vijay's action entertainer "Ground Zero" starring Emraan Hashmi became the first film in 38 years to get a red carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Tejas revealed that the special screening of the film felt like a full circle moment, given that the project was shot in Kashmir.

Asked about his experience in the valley, the filmmaker told IANS, "It felt like a full circle when we thought of premiering 'Ground Zero' in Srinagar because the story belongs to Kashmir. We started shooting in Kashmir and now that the film is complete, for the first time when we are showing it to the public, that is also happening in Kashmir. So, it's a full circle for the film and it was a surreal moment because we were showing the film to BSF officers, jawans, and the people around them. The film has a subject inspired from their lives, so that entire thing went on extremely well in terms of the positioning for the public viewing for the first time. The whole experience was brilliant."

Sharing special anecdotes from Kashmir with IANS, Tejas revealed that the craze for Emraan and the entire Excel team among the fans and locals was unbelievable. The director shared, "I did not expect this kind of a crowd to meet us and be there at the time of the premiere. It was very heartwarming to see that the people of Srinagar and the whole Kashmir love their actors, especially Emraan, so much that they flock in these large numbers. The excitement about the film and it being shown in Srinagar, both were extremely high. I'm hoping that the film will do well when it releases on April 25 in Srinagar also. We are all looking forward to seeing the fans' reaction on April 25."

"Ground Zero" will be released on April 25.