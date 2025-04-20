Protest Erupts Over Vandalisation Of Ambedkar Statue In Deoghar, Minister Promises Replacement In 24 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Deoghar (Jharkhand), April 20 (IANS) Tension gripped Bariyarpur village under the Devipur police station area of Deoghar district of Jharkhand after miscreants vandalised a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, triggering widespread public outrage.

Hundreds of local residents took to the streets in protest, demanding the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible.

The demonstrators called for strict action against the culprits, condemning the act as an attack on the dignity of a national icon.

On receiving information, Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari, Deoghar MLA and RJD leader Suresh Paswan, and Deoghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh rushed to the village on Sunday to pacify the agitated crowd.

Minister Ansari assured the people that a new statue of Babasaheb would be installed within 24 hours. He directed the district administration to take swift and strict action against those involved in the act of vandalism.

The incident occurred shortly after a small statue of Dr Ambedkar had been installed in the village. News of the vandalism spread quickly, which prompted residents from Bariyarpur and neighbouring areas to gather in protest.

SP Ashok Singh, along with a police force, reached the spot to assess the situation and maintain law and order. Later, MLA Paswan and Minister Ansari interacted with locals to take stock of the developments.

Speaking to the media, Minister Ansari said,“The person who insulted the statue of the great man who gave the right to equality and dignity to the deprived sections of society will not be spared. The Hemant Soren government will ensure Babasaheb's honour is upheld at any cost.”

He reiterated that a new statue of Dr Ambedkar would be installed in the village within the next 24 hours.