Turkey Monitors Detention of Turkish PhD Student in U.S. Over Pro-Palestinian Article
(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it is actively monitoring the situation of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student who was detained in the United States last month after publishing a pro-Palestinian article in a student newspaper.
Ozturk, 30, was among four students who collaborated on an op-ed for The Tufts Daily, which criticized the university's handling of student calls to "acknowledge the Palestinian genocide," reveal investments, and divest from companies linked to Israel.
On March 25, Ozturk was taken into custody by masked immigration officials in a Boston suburb, subsequently moved to Vermont, and then flown to a detention center in Louisiana. Her student visa was revoked following her arrest.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry indicated that it has been closely monitoring Ozturk's case from the beginning, referring to her as a "symbolic figure" in a larger legal matter impacting international students in the US. The ministry underscored that the legal proceedings are being conducted in accordance with the wishes of Ozturk and her family, while respecting her rights.
Additionally, the statement highlighted that Ozturk has been receiving consular assistance, with the consul general in Houston visiting her several times in Louisiana, and the consul general in Boston holding an online meeting with her.
“Contrary to politically motivated and misleading claims, there are two separate legal proceedings concerning Ms. Ozturk,” the ministry stated.
