Zabeel Pets to be Unveiled at the Show - a business line of Zabeel Feed, UAE’s industry leaders in animal feed manufacturing
(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Dubai, April 18, 2025: Riding on the increasing demand for pet food, pet care and pet products in the UAE and the Middle East, Pet World Arabia this year will host the launch and unveiling of Zabeel Pets - GCC’s first-of—its-kind ready to eat pet food, reinforcing the growth of pet market in the region.
Zabeel Feed, a manufacturing facility of 300 MT of animal feed will launch Zabeel Pets as a separate arm to the business from the hugely successful equine operation, which was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 1985.
“Over the years, the Middle East has witnessed remarkable growth in the pet industry – a reflection of evolving lifestyles, increasing awareness of animal welfare and the deep bond between people and their pets. Pet World Arabia serves as a vital hub for innovation and collaboration,” said His Excellency Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Zabeel Feed.
Pet World Arabia 2025, the third edition of the Middle East’s comprehensive B2B pet industry show, will run during April 19-20 at the at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, with over 160 exhibitors from 25 countries showcasing 300 brands.
Al Fajer Information and Services, the organisers of the show said that over the last three years since its debut Pet World Arabia has been instrumental in opening up the market for pet food, accessories and services, including grooming and veterinary care.
“The launch of Zabeel Pets reinforces the fact that the pet industry in the region is growing at a rapid pace. The key driver of the growth of pet industry benefiting all industry stakeholders is the increasing adoption and humanization of pets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with the GCC countries playing a crucial role. There is also rising awareness on pet health with demand for premium and specialty foods on the rise,” said Mr. Nadhal Mohamed, General Manager, Al Fajer Information & Services, welcoming pet aficionados to visit the show.
Zabeel Pets is a forward-thinking brand dedicated to pet well-being and committed to delivering high-quality products — from smart appliances and accessories to nutrition — that enhance the lives of pets, said the CEO of Zabeel Feed.
“We’re excited to introduce Zabeel Pets, a new business line by Zabeel Feed, bringing premium pet food, accessories and toys which have been specially crafted to keep our furry friends healthy and happy,” said HE Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali.
Pet World Arabia is being hosted in the growth context with thinktank IMARC projecting that the regional pet food market will reach USD7.3 billion by 2033 from USD 4.6 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.85 per cent during the period.
Zabeel Feed is the Platinum sponsor of the event. The Principal Sponsor of the event is Al Mayya K9.
The two-day comprehensive pets and pet industry show will blend trade with entertainment with pet shows and competitions. This year Pet World Arabia will also hold expert pet grooming workshop and competition, as well as a seminar on veterinary ophthalmology. Pet Fashion shows will also be part of Pet World Arabia, which every year attracts huge number of pet aficionados.
Participants at the show come from across the world, including Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom.
