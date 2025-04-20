Gulf Air Celebrates 75 Years At Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

Dhaka: Gulf Air, the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025, marked the airline's 75th anniversary with a flypast, coinciding with Formula 1's own 75th anniversary celebration.

The flypast showcased Gulf Air's flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. More than just an operational highlight, the flypast symbolized decades of partnership and progress between Gulf Air and Formula 1, as per a release.

Gulf Air has been the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix since its inception in 2004.

Through the support of Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain has solidified its position as one of the leading players in the international sports arena, added the release.

