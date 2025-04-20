403
Hamas: Israeli Airstrike Kills Guard Assigned to Protect Israeli-U.S. hostage
(MENAFN) The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced on Saturday that one of its guards assigned to protect Israeli-U.S. hostage Edan Alexander was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
"The fate of Alexander and the rest of the guard unit remains unknown," stated Abu Obeida, a representative for the Al-Qassam Brigades.
"We are trying to protect all captives and preserve their lives despite the brutality of the aggression ... but their lives are in danger due to the criminal bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army," Obeida added.
He further accused Israel of spreading "false claims" against Hamas, "in an attempt to incite against the resistance and cover up the scandal of killing a number of its own prisoners and causing continued suffering for those who remain."
Earlier this week, Hamas confirmed it had lost contact with the group responsible for holding Alexander after an Israeli airstrike hit their location.
In recent negotiations, Hamas expressed readiness to discuss a prisoner swap deal involving all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners. However, the sides remain at an impasse over key terms, including Hamas' demand for a ceasefire and Israel's condition for the group's disarmament.
Since Israel resumed air and ground assaults on Gaza on March 18, following the end of a two-month ceasefire, at least 1,783 people have been killed, with 4,683 others wounded, according to Gaza health authorities.
