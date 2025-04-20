403
Russia Alleges Control of Two More Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Saturday that its forces had seized two additional villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region within the past 24 hours.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of Shevchenko, a settlement in Donetsk. In a statement, the ministry also reported a successful strike using high-precision land and sea-based weapons, along with drones, targeting Ukraine's Sapsan tactical missile system and the Norwegian-made NASAMS air defense systems protecting it.
"The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry declared.
Additionally, Russian air defense systems intercepted six JDAM-guided aerial bombs, three HIMARS rockets, and 151 drones in the past day.
Ukraine has yet to address these allegeations, as independent verification of the circumstances remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.
