Peak Technologies Opens Global Headquarters In Littleton, Massachusetts

April 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

Peak Technologies , a provider of smart technologies, automated supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for the company's global headquarters and Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Littleton, Massachusetts.

Attendees at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting attended a luncheon and were able to tour the expanded 60,000 square foot headquarters, which includes innovative technology stations demonstrating advanced automation for the warehouse.

The facility currently employs 80 people with plans to expand to over 100 and is estimated to bring significant financial benefit to the local economy.

The Peak EBC is a strategically-designed technology demonstration center that showcases many of the solutions Peak offers to businesses across the supply chain, such as machine vision inspection, multi-directional scan tunnels, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), RFID, AI-powered machine vision analytics, powered exoskeleton lift-assist suits, climate-controlled BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In Store) lockers and more.

Tony Rivers, president and CEO of Peak Technologies, says:“We created our Executive Briefing Center – the region's newest and most comprehensive technology innovation center – to give our customers first-hand engagement with today's most cutting-edge solutions for supply chain automation.

“The EBC demonstrates the technologies that improve warehouse operations with connected data, smart automation, advanced analytics and integrated systems that provide dramatic improvements in productivity, efficiency, and visibility.”

In addition to the EBC, Peak's facility is equipped and staffed for high-speed staging and kitting of over 2,500 mobile devices per day, shipping of over 500 field repair service kits daily, and quick-turn mobile device repairs.