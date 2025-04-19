Some Clouds, Mild Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will see some clouds and be mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly 05 to 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 05 to 15 K.

The visibility will be 5 - 10 KM.

The sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT . Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT.