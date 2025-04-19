Gurugram: Anil Vij Takes Cognisance Of Gas Pipeline Fire Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 19 (IANS) Haryana Energy, Transport, and Labour Minister Anil Vij has taken cognisance of the recent gas pipeline fire incident in Gurugram and termed it a 'serious matter'.

Vij said that a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Energy Department.

“This committee will investigate whether gas pipelines have been laid beneath power lines and whether they have been laid in accordance with all standards,” he said.

Two parked vehicles were completely gutted in the gas pipeline fire incident. However, the incident caused no casualties.

The minister said that just two days ago, a gas pipeline was found running beneath an electric power line in Gurugram.

He questioned how such a pipeline could be laid under a power feeder, especially when the pipeline stretches across the entire city. He also raised the question of whether the gas line was laid first or the power feeder.

“The proximity of the two systems poses a significant hazard, and a complete investigation will be conducted. A survey of the entire Gurugram area will also be undertaken,” he said.

Answering a question regarding electricity availability during the summer season, Anil Vij assured that there will be no power cuts this year.

He said full preparations have been made and the state has sufficient electricity. He has instructed that transformer banks and vehicles be stationed at every substation for quick response to faults.

“Orders have also been issued to replace weak wires and conductors wherever needed. He added that officials have been instructed to upgrade transformers where load capacity is low,” he said.

Vij further informed that recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for an 800 MW ultra-critical unit in Yamunanagar. Similarly, thermal units will be set up and expanded at Khedar and Panipat.

“There is no shortage of electricity in the state, and all necessary arrangements have been made. The only issue arises when faults occur in the system, which take time to fix, and officials have been directed to address this efficiently. A meeting of energy department officials was recently held in Chandigarh, where various strategies for the upliftment of the department and power companies were discussed,” he said.