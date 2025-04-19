403
White House cautions ‘not good for China’ to retaliate over tariffs
(MENAFN) The White House has cautioned China that retaliating further with increased tariffs would not be in Beijing’s best interest, as tensions between the U.S. and China over trade continue to escalate.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that more than 75 countries have contacted President Donald Trump’s administration to pursue trade agreements, which she claimed demonstrates that Washington’s tariff strategy is yielding results.
“The phones have been ringing off the hook to make deals,” Leavitt said during a press briefing. “These countries wisely chose not to retaliate and were rewarded with a 90-day tariff pause and significantly lower reciprocal rates.”
Earlier this month, President Trump introduced a 10% blanket tariff on all imports, along with steeper tariffs for specific countries to boost domestic industry and reduce trade deficits. While most nations received a temporary 90-day suspension on those elevated rates, China was notably excluded. The tariff on Chinese imports now stands at 145%, prompting Beijing to retaliate with a 125% tariff on U.S. goods and accuse the U.S. of “economic bullying.”
When asked about China’s status in the ongoing trade standoff, Leavitt confirmed that the high tariff rate remains unchanged. She pointed out that China has indicated it may not continue raising tariffs, acknowledging that doing so could be economically damaging.
Pressed on whether China was backing down, Leavitt emphasized Trump’s tough stance: “When the United States is punched, he will punch back harder.”
Despite the tensions, she said the administration is open to negotiations and that Trump would welcome a deal if China is willing to cooperate. However, she added, “If China continues to retaliate, it’s not good for China.”
Leavitt also defended Trump from critics who argue he hasn’t been tough enough on China, stating that while previous administrations talked tough, Trump is the only president with the courage and stamina to act decisively.
