Global Delegates Gather in St. Petersburg to Champion Traditional Sports Revival
(MENAFN) The 7th Ethnosport Forum, bearing the theme “The Reviving of Traditional Sports,” is set to commence this Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia, with participants from 75 nations anticipated to attend.
The inaugural ceremony will include a speech by Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, who is the head of the World Ethnosport Confederation. A Turkish news agency will act as the forum’s worldwide media ally.
After the introductory remarks, a ministerial panel made up of top-level officials will officially begin the two-day gathering, assembling high-ranking policymakers to explore strategic governmental initiatives.
During the forum, attendees will participate in interactive sessions, discussion panels, and planning meetings focused on shaping short-, mid-, and long-range strategies for enhancing and preserving traditional sports.
Prominent subjects will include global partnerships, economic longevity, and public relations approaches.
Scholars, sports federation leaders, and analysts will offer their insights during the panels, working to design a detailed plan for the advancement of traditional sports.
