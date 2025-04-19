403
Iran Denounces U.S. Airstrikes on Yemeni Fuel Port
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei issued a strong condemnation of recent U.S. airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen, labeling the action as a violation of international norms.
The strikes, which occurred overnight on Thursday and continued into Friday, resulted in at least 80 fatalities, including port staff who were on duty during the attack.
Describing the airstrikes as "a clear instance of the crime of aggression and in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles and regulations of the United Nations Charter and international law," Baghaei criticized the U.S. for actions he said further destabilize the region.
He argued that the U.S. "aggressions" align with its "all-out support for Israel's occupation and genocide" in Palestinian territories, warning that such military actions risk worsening regional instability and threaten global peace.
According to a statement from the U.S. Central Command, the Ras Isa port was targeted and destroyed "to eliminate this source of fuel for" and "degrade the economic source of power" of the Houthis.
Earlier in March, President Donald Trump authorized "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis, following the group's vow to resume attacks on Israeli targets in response to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
