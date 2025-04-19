Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bovine Smuggler Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur

2025-04-19 03:13:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A bovine smuggler was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police on Friday said.

The police obtained a detention order for smuggler Lakhit Ali of Sira-Mahni area in Ramnagar and executed it, they said.

Ali has been booked in connection with several bovine smuggling cases registered in the district, police said.

He has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the area, warranting his detention under the Public Safety Act, they said.

