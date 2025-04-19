403
U.S. To Withdraw 1,000 Forces In Syria In Coming Months - Pentagon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 19 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said it would pull around a thousand forces out of Syria in the coming months.
In a press statement, the Pentagon's Spokesman Sean Parnell said: "The Secretary of Defense directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria under Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve to select locations in Syria."
"This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the U.S. footprint in Syria down to less than a thousand U.S. forces in the coming months," he said.
The U.S. Central Command will remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of the so-called ISIS in Syria, he said, adding that he would also work closely with capable and willing Coalition partners to maintain pressure on ISIS and respond to any other terrorist threats that arise.
He noted that during the last ten years, the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS has made major gains, including those which led to the territorial defeat of ISIS in 2019. (end)
