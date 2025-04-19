Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breaks Out In Zaporizhzhia Following Drone Attack

Fire Breaks Out In Zaporizhzhia Following Drone Attack


2025-04-19 01:02:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone attack on Zaporizhzhia has resulted in a fire in the city, with emergency services actively responding to the situation.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The Russians attacked the regional center with Shahed drones. A fire has broken out, and emergency services are working at the scene,” he stated.

Authorities are currently verifying information regarding potential damages and casualties, according to Fedorov.

Read also: Enemy attacks Dniprovsky district of Kherson with drones, wounding three people

As reported, emergency rescue operations concluded in Kharkiv following a Russian missile attack, which left one person dead and 114 wounded, including nine children.

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109447502

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search