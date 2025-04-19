Fire Breaks Out In Zaporizhzhia Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A drone attack on Zaporizhzhia has resulted in a fire in the city, with emergency services actively responding to the situation.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The Russians attacked the regional center with Shahed drones. A fire has broken out, and emergency services are working at the scene,” he stated.

Authorities are currently verifying information regarding potential damages and casualties, according to Fedorov.

As reported, emergency rescue operations concluded in Kharkiv following a Russian missile attack, which left one person dead and 114 wounded, including nine children.