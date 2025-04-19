Fire Breaks Out In Zaporizhzhia Following Drone Attack
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“The Russians attacked the regional center with Shahed drones. A fire has broken out, and emergency services are working at the scene,” he stated.
Authorities are currently verifying information regarding potential damages and casualties, according to Fedorov.Read also: Enemy attacks Dniprovsky district of Kherson with drones, wounding three people
As reported, emergency rescue operations concluded in Kharkiv following a Russian missile attack, which left one person dead and 114 wounded, including nine children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment