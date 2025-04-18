RND Automation Strengthens Market Position Through Quickpouch Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Acquiring QuickPouch's assets and intellectual property is a tremendous advantage for both RND Automation and CAS Holdings," said Patrick McDermott, President and CRO of CAS. "This strategic move fortifies our packaging portfolio and strengthens our position in the market for pouch-based packaging machinery. It empowers us to deliver more comprehensive packaging solutions our customers have been asking for."

Founded in Ronkonkoma, New York, QuickPouch, previously operating under the name Adaptive Manufacturing Technologies, primarily served the medical industry, producing hundreds of pouches each month. However, the company faced challenges, culminating in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in August 2024, which led to the dissolution and sale of its assets.

RND Automation seized this opportunity, acquiring QuickPouch's intellectual property in February 2025.

"This acquisition not only expands our product offerings but also aligns with RND's commitment to providing superior packaging solutions," stated Aaron Laine, Executive Managing Director at RND. "We are excited to reimagine QuickPouch, ensuring it complements our current product lines."

With this acquisition, RND plans to improve the QuickPouch product line and integrate it into their renowned packaging solutions, including the MiniPack, MicroPack, and Kanga Poucher. This integration will not only enhance product performance but also streamline operations for our clients, ensuring they benefit from the latest advancements in packaging technology.

"Improving customer service and technical support is a top priority for us," said Steve Bostic, RND's Manager of Sales, Applications Engineering, Service, and Spare Parts. "We are committed to addressing any challenges that previous QuickPouch customers may have experienced with their machines or servicing. By focusing on spare part availability and enhancing the overall customer experience, we're confident that we can boost our competitive edge in the market. We encourage all QuickPouch customers to reach out to RND for support-we're here to help."

To further support QuickPouch customers, Mathew Boyd, RND's Services and Spare Parts Supervisor, will be dedicated to assisting QuickPouch clients who are seeking service support, ensuring they receive prompt and effective solutions to any issues they may encounter.

Angela Desmond and James Pritchard, both Key Account Managers for RND Automation, expressed their enthusiasm for the future of this acquisition. Angela noted, "I am thrilled to share QuickPouch solutions with my customers. This acquisition opens new doors for enhanced packaging options." James stated, "The integration of QuickPouch solutions into RND's offerings allows us to provide even more value to our customers. We are eager to showcase these advancements."

As RND Automation embarks on this new journey, the company is committed to enhancing the legacy of QuickPouch while ensuring that existing customers receive the support and solutions they need.

About RND Automation

RND Automation is your premier partner in delivering automation solutions tailored to meet a wide range of needs. Whether you're looking for out-of-the-box systems that are ready to operate upon arrival or customized solutions designed specifically for your unique applications, we have you covered. Our team excels in designing and engineering automation systems from the ground up, ensuring that every solution aligns perfectly with your requirements.

If you have existing machine designs, we can build-to-print, replicating your original equipment with precision. With extensive expertise in robotics, packaging, and assembly, along with robust systems integration capabilities, our in-house engineers are dedicated to addressing your specific application challenges.

At RND Automation, we believe in supporting our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their machines. From service and spare parts to onsite and remote support, preventative maintenance, and training, we are committed to ensuring your automation systems operate at peak performance. Partner with us to elevate your operations and drive efficiency across your organization.

