Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 1St Quarter Results

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $17,807,000, compared to $17,846,000 in the prior quarter, and $17,241,000 in the same period a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) rate cut in December-2024 that lowered the yield on certain variable rate assets, and there were 2 fewer days of interest accruals. In spite of the December-2024 FOMC rate cut, the net interest margin increased to 4.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 4.00% for the prior quarter and 4.09% for the same period last year, partially due to a decline in deposit interest expense. Average cost of funds decreased to 0.79% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.86% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.68% for the first quarter of 2024. The higher average gross loan balance, and upward repricing of loan yields also contributed to the increase in earning asset yield and net interest margin.

Non-interest income was $1,613,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1,430,000 for the prior quarter and $1,519,000 for the same period last year. The increase compared to prior periods was mainly due to positive changes in the fair value of equity securities.

Non-interest expense totaled $12,624,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $11,548,000 in the previous quarter and $11,529,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense compared to prior periods corresponds primarily to staffing expenses and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $1.92 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $23.8 million and $118.6 million from December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Gross loans were $1.09 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million and an increase of $51.4 million over December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company's total deposits were $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $17.9 million and $101.2 million from December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $209.3 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $40.5 million over December 31, 2024.

“Our balance sheet remains strong and although we've seen modest loan paydowns this quarter, it represents a very small reduction in gross loans and compares favorably to what we generally expect for the beginning of the year,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO. "We remain committed to delivering steady growth while maintaining a conservative approach to risk management."

Non-performing assets (“NPA”) remained at zero as of March 31, 2025, as they were as of December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans was 1.05% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.04% at December 31, 2024 and 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Given industry concerns of credit risk specific to commercial real estate, management has performed a thorough analysis of this segment as part of the CECL credit risk model's ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserve relative to gross loans remains at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi later this year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit .

