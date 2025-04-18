JKBOSE Class 12 Results By April 30

Official sources in the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said that the preparation of the results is almost complete, but a final date has not yet been confirmed.“Some formalities are still pending, which need to be completed before declaration. But results are most probably to be declared by April 30,” an official source said.

They further added that the result date may vary by a day or two from April 30, but the board is making every possible effort to declare the results as directed by the Education Minister is important to note that the Education Minister Sakina Masood Itoo earlier headed the meeting of the Education Department where the JKBOSE was directed to declare the results of Class 10, 11th, and 12th by the end of this month.

JKBOSE soft zone exams commenced from February 15 to March 17, 2025, while the hard zone exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2025. (JKNS)

