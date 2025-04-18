JKBOSE Class 12 Results By April 30

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 12th examination results by 30th April.
Official sources in the Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said that the preparation of the results is almost complete, but a final date has not yet been confirmed.“Some formalities are still pending, which need to be completed before declaration. But results are most probably to be declared by April 30,” an official source said.
They further added that the result date may vary by a day or two from April 30, but the board is making every possible effort to declare the results as directed by the Education Minister is important to note that the Education Minister Sakina Masood Itoo earlier headed the meeting of the Education Department where the JKBOSE was directed to declare the results of Class 10, 11th, and 12th by the end of this month.
JKBOSE soft zone exams commenced from February 15 to March 17, 2025, while the hard zone exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2025. (JKNS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Wait For Final JEE-Main Answer Keys, Don't Draw Conclusions: NTA To Students
Master Problem-Solving Skills with a Free Reasoning Question PDF for Competitive Exams
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18042025000215011059ID1109446831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment