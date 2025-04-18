Sparx To Present Phase 1 Clinical Updates Of SPX-303, A Dual Checkpoint Bispecific Antibody, At Two Events During AACR 2025

CHICAGO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. announced today that it will present clinical updates on its lead asset, SPX-303, a first-in-class anti-LILRB2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody, during the Trial-in-Progress poster session at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 28, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The presentation marks the one-year anniversary of the first patient dosing of this novel bispecific antibody in its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.

A more comprehensive overview of SPX-303's dual mechanism, which targets both myeloid and T-cell immune checkpoints, will be featured at a Satellite Symposium themed "Harnessing Super Immunotherapy and ADCs to Redefine the Standard of Care." Co-hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago Cancer Center and Yao Yuan-Academy for Pharma Innovation, the symposium will convene expert clinicians, academic investigators, and industry leaders to discuss how next-generation immuno-oncology, known as "Super IO," can be synergized with antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). This innovative approach combines the tumor-targeting precision of ADCs with the immune-activating power of checkpoint inhibitors, aiming to deliver deeper and more durable anti-tumor responses.

SPX-303, a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting LILRB2 and PD-L1, is currently enrolling patients with resistant or refractory solid tumors at a dose level of 20 mg/kg. "This innovative program represents a significant advancement in macrophage checkpoint blockade and T cell co-engagement strategies," said Dr. Gui-Dong Zhu, CEO of SparX. "It holds promise as a potential next-generation immuno-oncology therapy-or 'Super IO' booster-for patients with limited treatment options."

The SPX-303 poster will be presented at Poster #CT116-11 in the Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress session at McCormick Place, Chicago, on April 28, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. The Satellite Symposium will be held at the Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago (401 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611). SparX welcomes attendees to visit its exhibition booth during the symposium and strongly encourages early registration via the [registration portal ] to secure a seat.

About SPX-303

SPX-303 is a first-in-its-class bispecific antibody therapy designed to simultaneously inhibit LILRB2 and PD-L1, two critical immune checkpoint proteins often hijacked by cancer cells. The program represents a novel immunotherapy approach aimed at activating both myeloid and lymphoid immune responses.

About SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp.



SparX Biopharmaceutical Corp. is a research-driven, development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing transformative nanobody-based therapeutics through innovation, global collaboration, and scientific leadership-bringing next-generation treatments to patients worldwide. Leveraging advanced platforms such as SAILINGTM and its proprietary Nab2 bi-ADC technology, SparX integrates AI-enabled discovery with robust in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities to drive innovation from target identification through clinical development. With integrated antibody discovery systems and state-of-the-art facilities in Chicago, SparX is well-positioned to support clinical and commercial-scale production, enabling its evolution into a fully integrated, independent biopharmaceutical company.

For more information about the SPX-303 study, please visit: (Identifier: NCT06259552)

SOURCE SparX Biopharmaceutical

