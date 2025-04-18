Feelwise To Exhibit At ATD 2025 International Conference & EXPO In Washington, DC

FeelWise, the emotional intelligence brand redefining how people connect with their emotions-and each other-is thrilled to announce its debut as an exhibitor at the ATD 2025 International Conference & EXPO, happening May 18–21 in Washington, DC.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FeelWise, the emotional intelligence brand redefining how people connect with their emotions-and each other-is thrilled to announce its debut as an exhibitor at the ATD 2025 International Conference & EXPO, happening May 18–21 in Washington, DC. This marquee event gathers the world's top minds in talent development, including luminaries like Seth Godin, to explore the future of learning, leadership, and human potential.

FeelWise will be live at Booth #334, showcasing its complete suite of social-emotional learning tools: from its best-selling emotion card decks and Super EQ kits, to brand-new mindfulness resources tailored for both education and the workplace. Built on science, storytelling, and the belief that emotional intelligence isn't just a "nice-to-have" but a must-have, FeelWise helps individuals build resilience, flexibility, and authentic connection.

"We're excited to bring FeelWise to the ATD stage and connect with professionals who are shaping the future of learning and leadership," said Tina Schweiger, founder of FeelWise. "Our tools are used everywhere from classrooms to corporate retreats, and this conference is a chance to show how emotional intelligence can drive both personal growth and organizational success."

The buzz around FeelWise continues to grow. Zena Tuitt-Collins, Director of Grand Strategy Consulting and the mind behind the Emotional MathsTM curriculum, had this to say:

"FeelWise adds an essential layer of emotional literacy to any learning environment. We use FeelWise in our Emotional Maths curriculum to support deeper, more meaningful engagement-and our clients feel the impact."

Conference attendees are invited to swing by Booth #334 for interactive product demos, conversation card giveaways, and a chance to see how emotional intelligence is not just the future of learning-it's the heart of it.

About FeelWise

FeelWise is an emotional intelligence system helping children and adults identify, process, and work through emotions using innovative tools backed by science and storytelling. From schools to boardrooms, FeelWise is redefining emotional wellness-one feeling at a time.

