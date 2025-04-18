CAPTAIN LAURA EINSETLER SELECTED AS MOST INSPIRATIONAL AIRLINE PILOT OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Capt. Laura Einsetler honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Captain Laura Einsetler, Airline Captain, Author, Blogger, Guest Speaker, Media Spokesperson, and Mother, was recently selected as Most Inspirational Airline Pilot of the Decade 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only one professional is selected as Most Inspirational Member. The Most Inspirational Member Award signifies IAOTP's most inspirational member who has gone above and beyond excellence not only in her field but has demonstrated success professionally and personally and has been a leader in her community, as well as inspires the rest of us to break through ceilings. This woman has made a significant impact on people's lives around the world. For 2025, IAOTP is incredibly proud to present this award to Captain Laura Einsetler.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Captain Laura Einsetler has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. Laura will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaCaptain Laura, demonstrates strength, leadership, positivity, kindness, and motivation. Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, says, "We are so pleased to see Laura's outstanding accomplishments, and we wish her the warmest congratulations.”Laura has proven herself as a highly accomplished Commercial Airline Pilot, boasting over 30 years of professional flying experience. A dynamic and results-oriented leader, she has consistently demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her career. Today, Laura is an aviation and health enthusiast and a passionate advocate for the aviation and travel industry. She dedicates her life to flying commercial aircraft while creating books, films, articles, and talks to share her invaluable experiences with a broader audience.Laura's areas of expertise are vast and diverse, encompassing Commercial and Resource Management, Aerospace, Customer Service, Aircraft Maintenance, Media Relations, Writing, Speaking, and Broadcasting, among others.Captain Laura's impressive career includes notable roles such as Director of Operations at Wanda Collins Airshows, Instructor for all levels of flight training at Tradewinds Aviation, based at San Jose International Airport, and Navy Contract Pilot. She has been employed by major U.S. airlines for over twenty-five years, serving in various capacities, including Captain, for the past eight years. Additionally, Laura has contributed her expertise as an Aviation Consultant for CBS National News, CNN, News Nation and many major newspapers. Her role as co-host for the San Francisco Fleet Week Airshow Live Broadcast on KRON 4 News earned her an Emmy Award nomination, further highlighting her exceptional skills and influence in the industry.Laura is a Commercial Airline Pilot who has commanded the Boeing 767, 757, 737, Airbus 320, Lockheed L-188 (civilian P-3), and Convair 580 aircraft, flying international and domestic routes, military contracts, and numerous aerobatic aircraft. Laura is a Multi-engine Instructor, Commercial Flight Instructor, Commercial Flight Instrument Instructor and has taught all levels of flying and ground courses.Laura is the author of several travel guidebooks and shares stories of tenacity and perseverance. "The Passengers Guide to Stress-Free Air Travel," "Harrowing Pilot Stories," "Lost and Found," and "Captain" are among them. She and her agent hope to collaborate with a major publisher to sell these in airport bookshops, travel sections, feature films, and streaming series. She is an avid blogger who enjoys sharing her knowledge, insights, and experiences. Laura is available for speaking events and enjoys empowering others while promoting a higher quality of life through flying, health, goal achievement, and child development.Before embarking on her current career path, Laura earned her Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) known as the“Harvard of the Skies” with a minor in Dispatch. Laura is featured on many TV and radio shows and is a celebrated guest speaker engaging her audiences worldwide.Throughout her illustrious career, Laura has received awards and was recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership as a renowned Commercial Airline Pilot. Captain Laura was awarded Top Inspirational Airline Pilot of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC. In 2023, she received IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award and was selected to be featured in IAOTP's publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders. This year, she will be honored with the Most Inspirational Airline Pilot of the Decade award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December. Throughout her career, she has received many commendations for her work in aviation. Laura was named "Pilot of the Year" and received a scholarship from the Ninety-Nines International Woman Pilot's Association, where she is an active member. She is also a member of the Women in Aviation International and ISA +21 International Society of Women Airline Pilots.Looking back, Laura attributes her success to her perseverance, drive, integrity, and highly regarded reputation as a Commercial Airline Pilot. In the future, Laura will continue inspiring others to seek a career in aviation and share her industry knowledge to empower others with her writings of unique real-life experiences. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and traveling worldwide.For more information on Captain Laura Einsetler, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

