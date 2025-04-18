Starmer And Trump Discuss Situation In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump about the situation in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Sky News reports.

“The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

He added that Starmer and Trump began the phone call by discussing current discussions on trade between the UK and the US.

says Ukraine minerals deal will be signed next wee

“The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest,” the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is suspending import tariffs on dozens of goods to support British companies affected by Donald Trump's trade war.

Photo: Carl Court/Pool