Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” Or The “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Rocket Lab common stock between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On February 27, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron's only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When investors learned the truth, Rocket Lab's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Rocket Lab's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (... ) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before April 28, 2025 .

