Antibody-Drug Conjugates Innovations Research Report 2025: $227 Billion In Deals Signal ADC Market Boom - Pfizer And Daiichi Sankyo Emerge As Leading Trial Sponsors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) revolutionize cancer treatment by targeting cancer cells specifically, minimizing side effects, and enhancing efficacy. Leading pharmaceutical companies like Roche and AstraZeneca are key innovators in this area, with significant patent activity and ongoing clinical trials. With over 1,172 drugs in development focused mainly on oncology, ADCs represent a maturing pipeline. Explore our comprehensive report for critical insights into this high-impact pharma innovation, including emerging technologies, market trends, and strategic growth opportunities in the ADC domain.

Dublin, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Insights: Antibody-drug conjugates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ntibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are redefining cancer treatment by merging monoclonal antibodies with chemotherapy drugs for precise targeting. This method enhances drug efficacy and minimizes side effects, showcasing promising outcomes across various cancers like breast cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia. Ongoing developments aim to optimize ADCs, making them more effective against cancer cells.

The ADC sector is a dynamic sphere of biopharmaceutical innovation. Major pharmaceutical entities, responsible for 37% of all patents, are spearheading this evolution with a deep pipeline, recent drug approvals, and strategic investments such as mergers and acquisitions. Since 2017, patent filings have surged, with expanding applications in autoimmune and infectious diseases introducing more players to the field. The United States and China lead in this innovative journey, with more than 100 public companies competing fervently.

Key patent contributors are Roche, Seagen (Pfizer), AstraZeneca, and Abbvie, with Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, and Abbvie boasting robust patent portfolios. In China's burgeoning market, Jiangsu Hengrui, Biocytogen, and GeneQuantum top the list of active companies. The ecosystem comprises over 70 startups, prominently GeneQuantum, Oncomatryx, Glykos, and DAC Biotech, pushing the boundaries of innovation.

The ADC drug landscape is populated by 1,172 drugs, primarily directed at oncology (94%). Methods of administration largely involve intravenous delivery, with Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals and Hangzhou DAC Biotech prominent in preclinical and Phase II drug development. The wealth of drugs in Phase I and II trials signals a maturing pipeline poised for imminent market entry.

There have been 2,847 clinical trials for ADCs, dominated by oncology, specifically targeting Hodgkin Lymphoma. Pfizer and Daiichi Sankyo emerge as leading trial sponsors. Financially, the sector sees robust activity with 809 deals amassing US$227 billion, dominated by the United States in both volume and value. While the market faced a downturn in deals from 2020 to 2022, a rebound in 2023 underscores strategic consolidations and market recalibration.

Key Highlights



The ADC sector is a high-impact area in pharma, focusing on areas like Oncology and Autoimmune Diseases.

Established pharma companies like Roche dominate ADC-related patents despite a recent slowdown in new patent filers.

Merck and Seagen stand out for their significant innovation portfolios in ADCs.

The drug landscape is marked by the prevalence of innovator drugs, with Biocytogen and Hangzhou Biotech as leaders in development. In clinical trials, Immunology is a prominent field, with heavy involvement from Pfizer Inc and Daiichi Sankyo Ltd.

Scope



Innovation Insights: Presents key trends across various sectors.

Key Players: Showcases major contributors to advancements in the field.

Startups: Highlights emerging players in the industry. University Involvement: Outlines leading academic institutions contributing to the field.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovation Insights

1.1 Innovation radar

1.2 Innovation s-curve

1.3 Innovation deep dive

2. Competitive Insights

2.1 Key innovation leaders - big pharma

2.2 Key innovators - startups and small biotech

3. Market Insights

3.1 Drugs

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.3 Deals

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co Ltd

Hangzhou DAC Biotech Co Ltd

LigaChem Biosciences Inc

Pfizer Inc

Genmab AS

Cidara Therapeutics Inc

Duality Biologics (Shanghai) Co Ltd

Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

AstraZeneca Plc

Immunome Inc

AbTis Co Ltd

iProgen Biotech Inc

Suzhou Medilink Therapeutics Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

Innovent Biologics Inc

ADC Therapeutics SA

AbbVie Inc

Hangzhou Adcoris Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

LaNova Medicines Ltd

GeneQuantum Healthcare Suzhou Co Ltd

Alphamab Oncology

Exelixis Inc

Merck KGaA

Mersana Therapeutics Inc

Zymeworks Inc

Xiling Lab Co Ltd

Intocell Inc

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

MabGen Biotech Co Ltd

SOTIO Biotech AS

BiOneCure Therapeutics Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Multitude therapeutics Inc

Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd

Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd

Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Byondis BV

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Catalent Inc

Shanghai Miracogen Inc

Antikor Biopharma Ltd

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

OBI Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

Debiopharm International SA

Tagworks Pharmaceuticals BV

Eli Lilly and Co

Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc Genentech USA Inc.

