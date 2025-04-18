Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, P.C.* Announces A New $2.25 Million Settlement Of A Class-Action Lawsuit Involving Persons And Entities That Purchased, Paid For, And/Or Provided Reimbursement For Effexor XR® And/Or Its Generic Equivalent

*In association with Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP, Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C., Miller Law LLC, Motley Rice LLC, Quantum Legal LLC, and The Dugan Law Firm, PLC

CHICAGO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

Did You Purchase, Pay for, or Provide Reimbursement for Effexor XR ® and/or Its Generic Equivalent?

You Could Get Money from a New Settlement.

There is a new $2.25 million settlement (the "Settlement") with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (collectively, "Teva") in a class-action lawsuit claiming that Wyeth (also known as Wyeth LLC and formerly known as Wyeth, Inc. and American Home Products); Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Wyeth-Whitehall Pharmaceuticals; and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Company (collectively, "Wyeth") and Teva unlawfully kept generic versions of Effexor XR® off the market. Plaintiffs allege this conduct caused consumers and third-party payors to pay more for brand and generic Effexor XR® than they should have. Wyeth and Teva deny they did anything wrong. The Court previously approved a $25.5 million settlement with Wyeth (the "Wyeth Settlement"). No one is claiming that Effexor XR® is unsafe.

Who is included in the Settlement?

You may be included in the Settlement if you are a person or entity who purchased, paid for, and/or reimbursed some or all of the cost of Effexor XR® or AB-rated generic versions of Effexor XR® for yourself, your family, or your members, employees, insureds, participants, or beneficiaries, from June 14, 2008 through May 31, 2011, in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A more detailed notice, including the full class definition and who is not included, is available at .

What does the Settlement provide?

Teva will pay $2.25 million to settle this lawsuit. This amount will be used to pay (1) money to eligible Class Members; (2) notice and administration costs; (3) attorneys' fees; and (4) costs and expenses not previously reimbursed in connection with the Wyeth Settlement.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a valid Claim Form to apply for payment from the Settlement Fund. The amount of your payment will depend on the amount of Effexor XR® or AB-rated generic versions of Effexor XR® you purchased and the number of claims that are filed.

If you already filed a claim in connection with the Wyeth Settlement, you do not need to submit another claim; your previous Claim Form for the Wyeth Settlement will also serve as your Claim Form for this new Settlement with Teva. If you did not previously submit a claim in connection with the Wyeth Settlement, the Claim Forms, and information on how to submit them, are available at . Claim forms must be postmarked (if mailed) or received (if submitted online) on or before July 17, 2025 . You can no longer file a claim for the Wyeth Settlement.

What are my rights?

Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue Teva yourself, you must exclude yourself by June 2, 2025 . If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by June 2, 2025 . Detailed instructions about how to act on these rights are available at .

The Court will hold a hearing on August 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to consider whether to approve the Settlement and a request for attorneys' fees of up to 34% of the Settlement, plus costs and expenses that were not previously reimbursed in connection with the Wyeth Settlement. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date and time. Check the website below for updates. Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for information about the Settlement.

For more information: 1-877-933-2882

SOURCE Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED