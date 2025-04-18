12 Power Projects With Overall Capacity Of 11,517 MW Underway In Arunachal: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 18 (IANS) As several hydropower projects with a total generation capacity of 11517 MW are underway in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has undertaken ambitious transmission and distribution infrastructure projects to make the state ready for immediate power evacuation and distribution, an official said here on Friday.

A senior Power Department official said that 12 projects with a cumulative installed capacity of about 11,517 MW were commissioned by the three Hydro CPSUs -- North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVN) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

The state government earlier signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with these three central sector CPSUs to execute the hydropower plants, the official said.

Out of these 12 projects, five projects of 2,620 MW have been allocated by the state government to NEEPCO, five projects of 5,097 MW to SJVN and the remaining two projects of capacity 3,800 MW to NHPC.

The strategically important state of Arunachal Pradesh has more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential but only one per cent of this potential could be exploited so far, the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Power portfolio, chaired a high-level review meeting on the comprehensive scheme for strengthening the transmission and distribution system.

The 5-hour-long meeting, held on Thursday night, discussed in details the implementation of a comprehensive scheme for strengthening the Transmission and Distribution System across the state as the scheme plays a crucial role in ensuring reliable and efficient power supply, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the current status of the project, took stock of the progress and wanted to know the reasons for delay.

Highlighting the government's focus on the power sector, Deputy Chief Minister Mein said:“In recent years, we have significantly accelerated the development of the power sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Recently, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Power Steering Committee held a meaningful discussion at Tawang to expedite development of hydropower projects in the state.”

He emphasised the need for a robust transmission and distribution network to complement the state's upcoming hydropower projects.

“With several hydropower projects underway, it is vital that our Transmission and Distribution infrastructure is ready for immediate power evacuation and distribution. He said that the meeting was convened to resolve the pending issues in the implementation of this comprehensive scheme”, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He has asked state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to expedite all remaining works and ensure timely completion of the Comprehensive Scheme for strengthening the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) System.

He also urged the PGCIL to maintain close coordination with the District Administration and Power Department, taking into confidence the local legislator for smooth and effective on-ground execution. The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's power infrastructure -- laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth, energy security, and enhanced quality of life for all citizens.