Chromatography Instruments Market To Hit USD 14.90 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand In Pharma, Biotech, And Environmental Sectors – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 9.47 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 14.90 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.19% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Chromatography Systems
In 2023, the liquid chromatography (LC) segment accounted for 49% of the chromatography systems market. Liquid chromatography (LC) systems, particularly high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), are commonly used because of their high separation performance and compatibility with multiple detectors. Indeed, LC is crucial in pharmaceutical analysis, especially in drug formulation, validation, and compound purity evaluation. Its adaptability for both small molecules and complex biologicals makes LC systems a preferred choice across drug discovery pipelines and QA/QC labs. Additionally, its integration with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) in proteomics and metabolomics enhances its value in life sciences and academic research, further consolidating its market dominance.
By Consumables
In 2023, the column segment accounted for 57% of the chromatography consumables market revenue. Columns underpin every chromatographic task, controlling separation quality, resolution, and speed. Thanks to the growing demand for specialized and high-throughput analytical techniques, the use of application-specific tailor-made columns is increasing. The manufacturers are concentrating on making durable, selective, and compatible columns with a wider range of solvents and analytes. Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies use advanced columns to validate APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients at an increasing rate, further cementing the place of this segment in the leading position.
By Application
In 2023, pharmaceutical firms remained the largest application segment, contributing 55% of the market revenue. Chromatography is essential at all stages of drug development from discovery through to clinical shows and post-commercial monitoring. They offer purity, content uniformity, stability, and contamination controls. The increasing complexity of the drugs themselves including biologics, biosimilars, and the latest sophisticated therapies such as CAR-T cells means the demand for powerful analytical tools has increased enormously. In addition, regulatory expectations from the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other authorities for stringent chromatographic testing during approvals have further reinforced this segment as a market growth driver.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Chromatography Instruments Market Segmentation
By Chromatography Systems
- Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Thin-Layer Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
By Consumables
- Columns Solvents Syringes Others
By Accessories
- Column Accessories Auto-Sampler Accessories Pumps Others
By Application
- Pharmaceutical firms Clinical research organizations Agriculture Environmental Testing
Regional Analysis
In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the chromatography instruments market, accounting for 66.14% of global revenue. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving the rapid growth of the region, fueled by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, favorable government policies, and a growing focus on food safety. In addition, the increasing analytical testing requirements issued by China's NMPA and India's CDSCO have further propelled the demand for chromatography systems in clinical, academic, and industrial labs. On the other hand, North America is enjoying steady growth due to huge investments in healthcare R&D, government environmental regulations, and the existence of leading chromatography instrument manufacturers such as Agilent, Thermo Fisher, and Waters. The U.S. market continues to benefit from initiatives like NIH funding and FDA compliance mandates, which prioritize advanced analytical tools across industries.
Recent Developments
- In Feb 2024, Agilent Technologies Introduced the 8890B GC system with enhanced detection capabilities for environmental and forensic labs. In Jan 2024, Shimadzu Corporation, Introduced new AI-assisted HPLC system that accurately detects peaks and rectifies errors, enhancing the laboratory environment.
