Patricia Nash Designs Celebrates 15Th Anniversary At Longwood Gardens Exclusive Event In Collaboration With QVC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Getting to celebrate our brand's 15th anniversary alongside QVC, our amazing customers, and so many familiar faces, all in the stunning setting of Longwood Gardens, truly felt special," said Patricia Nash, CEO and founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "Our collaboration with QVC has been such an important part of this journey. They've given us a platform to share our story and connect with customers who appreciate the heart and craftsmanship behind every piece, and that's something we're so thankful for."

As a special surprise for all who attended, Patricia Nash Designs showcased their Aileen Leather Top Handle Satchel with Scarf and wallet, which became available on QVC yesterday, April 17th. The event also gave guests a chance to experience what makes Patricia Nash Designs so special: the craftsmanship, the attention to detail, and the timeless style that has defined the brand for the past 15 years.

"It's been a joy to foster our relationship with Patricia Nash Designs over the years, bringing our customers best in class designs and styles from a brand she loves and trusts," said Mara Sirhal, Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC and HSN. "This event was the perfect opportunity to celebrate that incredible milestone, and we look forward to seeing what's next for the iconic brand."

It was a fitting celebration of how far the brand has come, starting with Patricia's idea to create pieces that blend vintage charm with everyday functionality. Founded in 2010, Patricia Nash Designs quickly became known for its vintage-inspired leather handbags that combine European craftsmanship with modern utility.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet-a treasured piece cherished for 50 years-inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand. Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

