Best Accounting Software For Freelancers (2025): Quickbooks Named Top Accounting Software By Software Experts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Experts has named QuickBooks as the Best Accounting Software for Freelancers

NEW YORK CITY, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has named QuickBooks as the Best Accounting Software for Freelancers in its annual review of tools tailored for independent professionals. The recognition highlights QuickBooks' adaptability, ease of use, and comprehensive financial management features that continue to meet the evolving needs of the freelance economy.

Best Accounting Software for Freelancers

QuickBooks - a cloud-based accounting solution developed by Intuit, designed to help individuals and businesses manage bookkeeping, invoicing, expenses, and financial reporting in one integrated platform.

With freelance work now representing a significant portion of the global workforce, the need for accessible, scalable financial tools has never been greater. Independent workers-often managing every aspect of their business operations alone-require software that streamlines time-consuming financial tasks, from tax preparation to cash flow tracking. In this context, QuickBooks stands out for offering tools that support both the simplicity freelancers often seek and the depth their businesses may grow into.

“Freelancers today need more than just a place to log expenses,” said a spokesperson for Software Experts.“They need reliable, easy-to-use platforms that combine real-time reporting, smart invoicing, and tax-ready data. QuickBooks continues to provide that foundation, especially for individuals navigating both business growth and financial self-sufficiency.”

The platform's flagship Simple Start plan is tailored for solo entrepreneurs, offering core features such as expense tracking, income management, unlimited invoicing and quotes, and bank account syncing. It allows users to monitor financial health and plan ahead with built-in cash flow tools and smart reporting capabilities. Other features include receipt capture, instant deposits, and access to tax guidance-making it well-suited for freelancers operating as registered businesses.

What further sets the Simple Start plan apart is that it comes with Intuit Assist, an AI-powered automation tool included in the QuickBooks Simple Start plan. Positioned as a“Do it for You” solution, Intuit Assist automates routine tasks, generates invoices and expense records from emails and images, and even manages client communications. Freelancers can use personalized invoice reminders to get paid up to five days faster and improve the likelihood of overdue invoices being paid in full by 10%. The assistant also tracks transactions, streamlines workflows, and frees up time-allowing users to focus on growing their business instead of managing paperwork.

For those seeking lighter solutions, QuickBooks offers its Solopreneur and Money plans. The Solopreneur plan provides basic bookkeeping features, expense categorization for tax deductions, and simplified invoicing, while the Money plan is geared toward money management and payment processing through a no-fee business bank account. These lower-tier options provide alternatives for freelancers at different stages of their business journey, especially those with minimal accounting needs.

The platform also integrates payment solutions and banking options, offering flexibility across varying business models. While more advanced features such as instant deposits are limited to higher-tier plans, freelancers still benefit from the same-day deposit capabilities available in Solopreneur and Money plans.

Overall, QuickBooks users can save up to 30 hours each month on accounting and bookkeeping tasks, freeing up valuable time to focus on running and growing their business. This time-saving benefit has made it a practical choice for freelancers managing multiple roles.

QuickBooks' versatility has made it a popular choice not only among individual freelancers but also small teams, creative professionals, and consultants managing multiple clients and income streams. Its adaptability to both solo and scaling operations reflects broader trends in the freelance space, where flexibility and growth-readiness remain key factors in software selection.

With its continued development and commitment to user-focused updates, QuickBooks is expected to remain a mainstay in the freelance business toolkit. Its ability to combine accounting precision with ease of use makes it an appealing option for professionals who prioritize both clarity and control in managing their business finances.

As the freelance economy continues to grow-fueled by shifts in remote work, digital entrepreneurship, and creative independence-the demand for tailored financial tools is set to increase. Platforms like QuickBooks that offer a range of solutions for various stages of self-employment are well-positioned to meet that demand.

To read the full review, visit Software Experts .

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





CONTACT: Drew Thomas (...)