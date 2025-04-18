Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TVS Motor Rolls Out 2025 Edition Of Apache RR310 At Rs 2.77 Lakh

TVS Motor Rolls Out 2025 Edition Of Apache RR310 At Rs 2.77 Lakh


2025-04-18 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Chennai- Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has rolled out the 2025 edition of its super premium motorcycle Apache RR310 equipped with a host of features and also adheres to OBD (on-board diagnostics)-2B norms, the company said.

The new variant is priced from Rs 2,77,999 lakh (ex-showroom India), the city-based company said.

In a press release on Friday, TVS Motor said the Apache RR 310 would be available in three built-to-order customisation options. It comes with four riding modes – track, sport, urban and rain and offers 38 PS at 9,800 rpm. The new features added to the 2025 edition is launch control, cornering drag torque control, Gen-2 race computer, 8 spoke alloys among others.

The OBD-2B norms refers to on-board diagnostics conforming to stricter emission norms.

“Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. The latest evolution of the RR 310 integrates cutting-edge technologies such as segment-first sequential turn signal lamps, Launch Control and Drag Torque Control...” said company Head Business-Premium, Vimal Sumbly.

Read Also Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise 2% To 43,01,848 Units In FY25: SIAM Maruti Suzuki To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs 62,000 From April 8

“With its latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability – delivering a thrilled yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts,” Sumbly said.

The company has introduced a new color – Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme with the upgraded TVS Apache RR310, the company said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18042025000215011059ID1109445558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search